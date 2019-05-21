Disproportionate assets case: CBI gives clean chit to Akhilesh, Mulayam

Lucknow: The CBI has given clean chit to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and party patriarch Mulayam Singh on Tuesday in the disproportionate assets case.

According to reports, the investigating agency has, in its affidavit filed before Supreme Court, said that no evidence was found in the preliminary inquiry.Therefore, the investigation was closed.

The affidavit also stated that the highest court of the land never directed the CBI to register a regular case in the matter.

The petition of disproportionate assets case was filed by Congress activist Vishwanath Chaturvedi in 2005.

However, a notice was issued on March 25 to Mulayam Singh in the case after Chaturvedi filed a fresh petition in the case ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the original 2005 petition, Chaturvedi had sought direction to CBI to take action against Mulayam, Akhilesh and his wife Dimple, and younger son Prateek under the Prevention of Corruption Act, alleging that they have acquired assets by misusing their power.