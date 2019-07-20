Disney’s The Lion King leaked on TamilRockers

Mumbai: With most movies being pirated instantly, Disney’s The Lion King also fell prey to the same as it was leaked on torrent website “TamilRockers”.

The piracy website has made the full movie of The Lion King available online within hours of its release. A few days ago Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 was also made available online on the website.

Other illegal websites such as YesMovies, FMovies, 123MovieRulz, Online Movies Watch and more also have the Hindi dubbed version of The Lion King. Also, it is said that the movie is available in 1080p HD, 480p, 720p as well as in cam-rip versions.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film features voices of Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Alfre Woodard, Billy Eichner, John Kani, John Oliver and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. James Earl Jones returns to voice Mufasa.

Hindi version has been dubbed by Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, Ashish Vidyarthi and others. While SRK is Mufasa, Aryan is Simba.

On a related note, The Lion King has received mixed reviews from critics. However, the movie is expected to perform well at the box office.

#TheLionKing roars… Opens in double digits on Day 1… Trends better than #SpiderManFarFromHome [Day 1: ₹ 10.05 cr]… Biz will witness an upturn on Day 2 and 3, when kids and families throng cineplexes… Fri ₹ 11.06 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 13.17 cr. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019



