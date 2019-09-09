Disha Patani turns up the heat again

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, always trends on these platforms when it comes to glamorous pictures.

The Bollywood actress has shared some stunning pictures of herself in swimwear, which has now become the talk of the town.

Disha, who has one of the finest bodies in the industry, flaunted her midriff and washboard abs in black lingerie.

In another picture, Disha looks pretty in pink as she is seen wearing a swimsuit.

On the work front, Disha Patani was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat opposite Salman Khan and she recently wrapped up the shooting of Mohit Suri’s Malang co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu.

Besides work, Disha is always in the news for her alleged love affair with Baaghi co-star Tiger Shroff.