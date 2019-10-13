Dish TV India launches an entire new range of ‘Smart Connected Devices’

New Delhi: Dish TV India Limited, world’s largest single-country DTH Company, launched a new range of smart devices, an internet-enabled Android-based HD Set Top Box and Voice-enabled Alexa Built-in smart kit.

Eliminating the hassle of switching between linear TV and OTT apps, the latest offerings from Dish TV effectively aim to combine the two through a single entertainment device. This new technologically advanced offering- an internet-enabled Android-based HD Set Top Box ‘Dish SMRT Hub’- is available at a price of Rs 3999 for new subscribers and Rs 2499 for existing subscribers.

The devices are using Android TV™ 9.0 and have been designed to deliver the best in class picture quality and sound to the viewers. It will also offer access to the Google Play Store and Google Assistant allowing the users to download and stream content from all popular OTT platforms. The new offerings from Dish TV India will support all popular OTT platforms like Watcho, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Voot, ALTBalajiand YouTube.

With built-in Google Assistant & Chromecast and superior Dolby audio, the Android HD set-top box extends the ultimate cinematic experience to viewers in the comfort of their homes. A user can stream content from any device directly to the TV screen without any lag.

Adding to the seamless experience, the Dish SMRT Hub further allows users to operate and control the device using simple voice commands. Available with native support for video content OTT platforms, the Integrated Google assistant converts this box into a smart home hub, enabling the users to control their smart homes with a single remote.

Dish SMRT Kit – the voice-enabled kit with a dongle and remote powered by Amazon Alexa are priced at Rs 1199 and available for existing DishTV subscribers. This allows subscribers to access popular OTT Apps and thousands of Alexa skills on their existing set-top boxes.

The Dish SMRT Kit with Alexa-powered remote control will help users seamlessly bridge the gap between real-time TV content and the best of engaging content available online. The super-affordable Dish SMRT Kit comprising Wi-Fi dongle, a Bluetooth and a sleek looking Alexa-enabled remote control, provides access to thousands of Alexa skills. These skills will help users to use voice as an intuitive and preferred mode of interaction on their set-top boxes to book cabs, get the latest news, information &recipes, set reminders for their favorite programs, get recommendations on trending programs, access their account details, register ‘call me’ request, discover movies, sports&music and also control smart home devices just through voice commands. To get started, customers will need to set up the smart kits with their Amazon account. Once set up, customers can simply say – ‘Alexa, tell me the news’, ‘Alexa, what’s the cricket score?’ OR ‘Alexa, play latest Bollywood songs’, to enjoy a voice-controlled experience.

Further, DishTVhas tied-up with HANDAN, which is the manufacturing partner for DishTV, worked extensively on this project to bring in voice functionality in DishTV’s STB.

Dish TV CEO Anil Dua said, “We are delighted to launch the most advanced Android-powered Set-Top Box and the Alexa Built-in smart kit for DishTV customers and this is a significant milestone for Dish TV India. With these launches, DishTV is making a strong statement of providing best-in-class technology and experience to its customers.”

Recently, Dish TV India Limited had also introduced SMRT Stick, allowing users to stream content from OTT services through Dish TV set-top box. The company has also forayed into OTT space earlier this year by launching its own OTT platform, ‘Watcho’.