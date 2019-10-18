Discover OnePlus TV experience, exclusively at Reliance Digital

Mumbai: Reliance Digital, India’s No. 1 electronics retailer, has partnered with OnePlus for the exclusive launch of OnePlus TV line-up across its retail outlets.

Both the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro were unveiled today at the Reliance Digital Store in Prabhadevi. The event was presided over by Brian Bade, CEO, Reliance Digital, Kaushal Nevrekar, EVP & CMO Reliance Digital and Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, along with Bollywood actress, Tara Sutaria.

On the grand occasion of the launch, Brian Bade said “In keeping with our track record of launching the latest technology first, we are proud to welcome OnePlus TV to the Reliance Digital family. We will continue to be the bridge between the Indian consumer and the latest technology brands from all over the world.”

Addressing the gathering at the OnePlus TV announcement, Vikas Agarwal, General Manager, OnePlus India, said, “We’ve been working with Reliance Digital since November last year and are extremely happy with the remarkable response we received for our products across India. Reliance Digital has a successful nationwide presence with OnePlus devices being sold across 350+ Reliance Digital stores. The launch of the OnePlus TVs will further strengthen our fruitful partnership, and provide a valuable offline platform for customers across India to physically experience the innovations of the OnePlus TV while seeking to purchasing it,”

Tara Sutaria, a technology enthusiast, was excited for the launch. She said, “Reliance Digital is my favourite technology store, and I’m glad that just like me, all of India will get an opportunity to experience this new generation TV.”

The recently launched OnePlus TV comes in two variants, OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro with a 4K QLED experience in both variants. Both smart TVs run on the latest version of Android TV. OnePlus TV 55 Q1 Pro has a 55-inch QLED display and Dolby Vision support, powered by eight speakers that deliver a 50W output. Both smart TV variants feature Dolby Atmos support and a custom Gamma Colour Magic processor. It also has voice control giving customers a comprehensive smart TV experience. In addition, OnePlus TV is supported by the all-new innovative OnePlus Connect app offering smarter interaction and seamless connectivity experience through a fusion of connected devices.

Moreover, Reliance Digital will also have a bouquet of exclusive offers for customers,like cashback of up to Rs.7000 on HDFC cards, no cost EMI options, extended warranty and multibank cashback on OnePlus TVs.

Both the versions will be available in Reliance Digital and Jio Stores across 100+ Indian cities.