Direct flight between Bhubaneswar-Surat soon

Bhubaneswar: Good news for flyers. A direct flight between Bhubaneswar and Surat in Gujarat will be launched soon, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said on Monday.

The flight would start twice a week very soon, the BJP MP said after meeting Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Sarangi along with Surat MP Darshana Jardosh met the Civil Aviation Minister and requested him for a direct flight between Surat and Bhubaneswar.

Notably, a large number of Odia people are settled in Surat and engaged in various spheres of trade, commerce and industry.

Earlier, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had written to Centre demanding the introduction of direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Surat in Gujarat.

