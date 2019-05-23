Dimple Kapadia roped in for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film ‘Tenet’

New York: Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia has been roped in with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, and Michael Caine for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film Tenet.

Apart from Kapadia, French actress Clemence Poesy have also joined the production.

Tenet, an action epic film, will be filmed across seven countries. The film, distributed by Warner Bros worldwide, is scheduled to hit theaters on July 17 next year.

Tenet will be Kapadia’s second appearance in an English language film after American production Leela in 2002. Nolan and Emma Thomas are producing, while Thomas Hayslip is serving as executive producer.

The below-the-line team includes director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland and visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson.