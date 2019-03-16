Dilip Ray likely to Return To BJD

Bhubaneswar: Senior leader and former Rourkela MLA Dilip Ray is expected to make a comeback to the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) shortly.

The speculation over Ray’s return to the BJD gained momentum after he met party president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas here today evening.

According to sources Ray had a brief meeting with the BJD supremo and is likely to join the ruling party tomorrow.

Ray, who was a founder member of the BJD and believed to a close aide to Odisha’s former chief minister Biju Patnaik, was expelled from the party following differences with Naveen Patnaik in 2002.

Notably, Ray had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party on November 30, last year.