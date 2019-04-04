Dilip Ray hints at campaigning for ‘friend’ Bijoy Mohapatra

Rourkela: Senior leader Dilip Ray today hinted at campaigning for BJP’s Patkura Assembly seat candidate Bijoy Mohapatra, who rejoined the saffron party after four months of his resignation.

“He (Bijoy Mohapatra) is my friend and I will do what is required,” Ray told media persons while holding talks with his supporters on the future course of his political action at Rourkela today.

The veteran leader also urged the voters to not give votes to those who have failed in keeping their promises in an obvious reference to the BJP’s failures in keeping its promises of a second bridge over Brahmani river and transformation of Ispat General Hospital (IGH) into a super-specialty hospital.

Ray also cleared the air over his joining in any political party and said that even though he will not embrace any party, but would support those who work for the development of Rourkela.

On November 30, 2018, both Dilip Ray and Bijoy Mohapatra had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party protesting over the inordinate delay in fulfillment of the two aforesaid long-standing demands of Rourkela and lack of job opportunities for local youths in Paradip.

On March 28, Mohapatra made a homecoming and joined the BJP after several negotiations with his supporters and other BJP leaders. However, Ray opted to stay away from party politics and work for the interest of the people.

