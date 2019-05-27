Dilip Mohanty from Odisha appointed PTR Director

Dilip Mohanty
Dilip Mohanty with PTR International Director Inaki Balzola at PTR International Headquarter, South Carolina, USA
Bhubaneswar: International tennis player and coach from Odisha, Dilip Mohanty has been appointed as the Director of Professional Tennis Registry (PTR), global organisation of tennis teaching professionals.

Mohanty has achieved many milestones in National and International tennis tournaments. He has been a doubles champion in National Junior Tennis and Malaysian Senior Open Tennis.

In 2007, he was conferred India President’s Award by PTR. He was also honored with “PTR India Coach of the year Award” in 2012.

He has set up an institute named as Neelachal Tennis Academy in New Delhi and has been imparting coaching to many talents for the last 18 years. He is also planning to open a branch of this academy in Odisha.

