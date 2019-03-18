DIGISOL Hosts “STEP UP” in city to empower system integrators

Bhubaneswar: DIGISOL Systems Ltd., a leading provider of the Networking products, recently conducted a training program for System Integrators- STEP UP in Bhubaneswar.

The agenda of this program was to give first-hand knowledge to the System Integrators in the region on the latest products and technology provided by DIGISOL.

STEP UP is a DIGISOL property designed to educate System Integrator Engineers in Tier I and Tier II cities about the innovative DIGISOL products available in the market and how these products are designed to meet the current IT Networking Industry demands.

The event held at Hotel Excellency, Bhubaneshwar was attended by 65+ System Integrators. Post the training, System Integrator Engineers were awarded certifications.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Mandar Joshi, Vice President Sales, DIGISOL Systems said, “We are delighted to see an overwhelming response from System Integrators in Bhubaneshwar. At Digisol, we believe in growing with our partners and continue to support them in taking the latest innovation to the customers. We are looking forward to hosting many such training programs for our SI partners in various Tier I & Tier II cities.”

DIGISOL has been empowering partners and system Integrators by conducting various training program over the years. To keep up the momentum in 2019, the company will continue hosting the “Step Up” program in various Tier I & Tier II cities.