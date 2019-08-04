Differently-abled girl raped in Mayurbhanj

Mayurbhanj: A differently-abled girl was allegedly raped by a youth at a village under Udala police limits in Mayurbhanj district, the police said on Sunday.

Although the incident took place on July 31, the matter came to light today after the mother of the victim lodged a complaint against the accused with the police.

According to reports, the girl who is physically challenged, was alone in her house when the accused youth forcibly took the victim to a nearby forest and outraged her modesty.

Based on the plaint, police have registered a case and detained the accused youth for further interrogation.

