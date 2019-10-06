Diet Rich In Fibre Cuts Risk Of Hypertension & Diabetes

Bhubaneswar: People who consume a diet rich in fibre have a lower chance of developing diseases like hypertension and diabetes.

For the study, the research team from Care Well Heart and Super Specialty Hospital in Amritsar, investigated the relationship between a high fibre diet and its impact on cardiovascular disease risk factors.

The study tracked 200 participants’ fibre intake for six months and included check-ups at the start of the study, three months and six months.

Participants were provided with diet prescriptions, which included detailed lists of different food groups with portion sizes in regional languages.

The researchers have opined that high fibre diet experienced significant improvement in several cardiovascular risk factors, including a nine per cent reduction in serum cholesterol, 23 per cent reduction in triglycerides, 15 per cent reduction of systolic blood pressure and a 28 per cent reduction of fasting glucose.