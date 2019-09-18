Diet rich in fatty fish may reduce childhood asthma

Bhubaneswar: If your child is suffering from asthma or at an initial stage of asthma risk then do not forget to include fish in his/her diet.

According to a study published in the Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics, including fish like salmon, trout and sardines in diet could reduce the symptoms of asthma in children

For the study,  64 children with mild asthma participated in the trial. Half of them were told to follow a traditional Mediterranean diet — high in plant-based foods and oily fish — while the others followed their normal diets.

Those who followed the Mediterranean diet saw a significant reduction in their bronchial inflammation and had improved lung function after six months.

The researchers have opined that fatty fish is high in omega-3 fatty acids which have anti-inflammatory properties. Following a traditional Mediterranean diet that is high in plant-based foods and oily fish could be an easy, safe and effective way to reduce asthma symptoms in children.

