Diet plays crucial role for improving memory

Lifestyle
By pragativadinewsservice
Diet
11

Bhubaneswar: Your diet plays a vital role in the effective function of your memory.

A study published in the journal Neurobiology of Aging showed that cholecystokinin (CCK), a satiety hormone which is highly expressed in memory formation, could, at higher levels, decrease a person’s likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease by 65 per cent.

Related Posts

Start eating boiled chicken & mark impressive benefits

Smartphone Radiation May Affect Teens’ Memory

Four tips to make your dinner perfect

The researchers stated that CCK is found in both the small intestines and the brain. In the small intestines, CCK allows for the absorption of fats and proteins.

The researchers also opined that this study will encourage people to take care of their diet. People should follow a diet rich in vitamins and nutrients for the overall development of the body and brain.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Start eating boiled chicken & mark impressive benefits

Smartphone Radiation May Affect Teens’ Memory

Four tips to make your dinner perfect

1 of 34