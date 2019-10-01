Diet plays crucial role for improving memory

Bhubaneswar: Your diet plays a vital role in the effective function of your memory.

A study published in the journal Neurobiology of Aging showed that cholecystokinin (CCK), a satiety hormone which is highly expressed in memory formation, could, at higher levels, decrease a person’s likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease by 65 per cent.

The researchers stated that CCK is found in both the small intestines and the brain. In the small intestines, CCK allows for the absorption of fats and proteins.

The researchers also opined that this study will encourage people to take care of their diet. People should follow a diet rich in vitamins and nutrients for the overall development of the body and brain.