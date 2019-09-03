Die-Hard Fan Of Akshay Kumar Walks For 18 Days To Meet Him

Bhubaneswar: When it comes to fitness, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar tops the race. Akshay and his fitness give the youngsters motivation and his fans are always ready to follow his footsteps. In a recent case, a fan of Akshay walked 900 kilometres to meet him in Mumbai.

Parbat, who is a die-hard fan of Akshay Kumar, covered the distance from Dwarka in Gujarat to Mumbai in 18 days.

Akshay took to twitter and shared a pic of his fan. He wrote “Met Parbat today, he walked over 900km all the way from Dwarka. He planned it in a way to reach Mumbai in 18 days to catch me here on a Sunday. If our youth use this kind of planning and determination to achieve their goals, then there’s no stopping us! #SundayMotivation (sic).”

Met Parbat today, he walked over 900 kms all the way from Dwarka. He planned it in a way to reach Mumbai in 18 days to catch me here on a Sunday. If our youth use this kind of planning and determination to achieve their goals, then there’s no stopping us! #SundayMotivation pic.twitter.com/kJdyNxwwpa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 1, 2019

Sharing a picture of himself with Parbat, Akshay wrote, “It’s always great to meet you all and I’m grateful for all the love you give me but a request to please not do these things…focus your time, energy and resources in bettering your life, that’ll make me the happiest. Wishing Parbat all the very best (sic).”

It’s always great to meet you all and I’m grateful for all the love you give me but a request to please not do these things…focus your time, energy and resources in bettering your life, that’ll make me the happiest 🙏🏻 Wishing Parbat all the very best pic.twitter.com/BvrP2JSDdc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 1, 2019

On the work front, Akshay’s Mission Mangal is inching close to Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office and has collected over Rs 180 crore since its release on August 15. Now he is busy shooting for Laxmmi Bomb opposite Kiara Advani.