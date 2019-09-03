Die-Hard Fan Of Akshay Kumar Walks For 18 Days To Meet Him

EntertainmentEntertainment
By pragativadinewsservice
akshay kumar
10

Bhubaneswar: When it comes to fitness, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar tops the race. Akshay and his fitness give the youngsters motivation and his fans are always ready to follow his footsteps. In a recent case, a fan of Akshay walked 900 kilometres to meet him in Mumbai.

Parbat, who is a die-hard fan of Akshay Kumar, covered the distance from Dwarka in Gujarat to Mumbai in 18 days.

Akshay took to twitter and shared a pic of his fan. He wrote “Met Parbat today, he walked over 900km all the way from Dwarka. He planned it in a way to reach Mumbai in 18 days to catch me here on a Sunday. If our youth use this kind of planning and determination to achieve their goals, then there’s no stopping us! #SundayMotivation (sic).”

Related Posts

Ranu Mondal sings reprised version of Himesh’s 2006…

After Anushka Sharma, Zareen Khan has the support of…

Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India: Bhubaneswar girl…

Sharing a picture of himself with Parbat, Akshay wrote, “It’s always great to meet you all and I’m grateful for all the love you give me but a request to please not do these things…focus your time, energy and resources in bettering your life, that’ll make me the happiest. Wishing Parbat all the very best (sic).”

On the work front, Akshay’s Mission Mangal is inching close to Rs 200 crore at the Indian box office and has collected over Rs 180 crore since its release on August 15. Now he is busy shooting for Laxmmi Bomb opposite Kiara Advani.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Ranu Mondal sings reprised version of Himesh’s 2006…

After Anushka Sharma, Zareen Khan has the support of…

Alee Club Miss & Mr Teen India: Bhubaneswar girl…

1 of 402