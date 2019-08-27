Diarrhoea Outbreak In Mayurbhanj Village, Nine Taken Ill

Mayurbhanj: At least nine persons have been hospitalised in the last 24 hours after a reported outbreak of diarrhoea at Tikarpada village in Karakachia GP under Khunta block of Mayurbhanj district.

According to reports, nine people including a minor boy suffering from acute stomach illness due to the water-borne disease were admitted to a local CHC yesterday.

The ill-taken persons identified as Ajay Hembram (12), Mahua Tudu (70), Hiti Hansdah (30), Jithu Hembram (60), Jithu Hansdah (65), Salge Hembram (45), Maami Hembram (30), Salkhan Marndi (65) were admitted to Khunta CHC late last night. Of them, Salkhan Marndi was shifted to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital today morning as his health condition remained critical.

Another woman from Karakachia village here, Kunimani Patra (43) was admitted to the CHC this morning after being taken ill on account of contaminated water. Later, she was discharged by the doctors as her health parameters returned to normalcy following treatment. However, the health condition of seven others suffering from diarrhoea is still stated to be critical.

After getting information, a team of medical officers from Dukura, Baripada and Gadigaon CHCs launched a probe into the outbreak. The health department after taking stock of the situation confirmed that the consumption of contaminated water has led to Diarrhoea outbreak in the village.