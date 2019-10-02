Diarrhoea outbreak in Kalahandi’s Laxmipur: One killed, 14 taken ill

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Diarrhoea outbreak
8

Kalahandi: One person was killed while 14 others were taken ill in a diarrhoea outbreak in Laxmipur village of Kesinga block in Kalahandi district.

Reportedly, the Health Department after receiving information about the diarrhoea outbreak in the region has swung into action. The affected patients have been admitted to Kalahandi district headquarters hospital.

Related Posts

Take-Home Ration Distributed Across All Odisha Dists

Pregnant woman carried on cot for 4 km to reach hosp in…

BJD chief whip Pramila Mallick’s kin arrested by…

Officials of the department have also started a survey at the village and examined patients suspected to be suffering from the ailment.

A medical camp was also organised wherein people were provided necessary medication.

Health teams also visited houses in the village and distributed pamphlets on the causes of the disease and measures the residents should take to prevent its occurrence.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Take-Home Ration Distributed Across All Odisha Dists

Pregnant woman carried on cot for 4 km to reach hosp in…

BJD chief whip Pramila Mallick’s kin arrested by…

1 of 1,936