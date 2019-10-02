Diarrhoea outbreak in Kalahandi’s Laxmipur: One killed, 14 taken ill

Kalahandi: One person was killed while 14 others were taken ill in a diarrhoea outbreak in Laxmipur village of Kesinga block in Kalahandi district.

Reportedly, the Health Department after receiving information about the diarrhoea outbreak in the region has swung into action. The affected patients have been admitted to Kalahandi district headquarters hospital.

Officials of the department have also started a survey at the village and examined patients suspected to be suffering from the ailment.

A medical camp was also organised wherein people were provided necessary medication.

Health teams also visited houses in the village and distributed pamphlets on the causes of the disease and measures the residents should take to prevent its occurrence.