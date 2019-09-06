Diarrhoea Outbreak In Bolangir Village, 50 Taken Ill

Bolangir: At least 50 persons have been hospitalised in the last couple of days after an outbreak of diarrhoea was reported from Jhamjharan village under Deogaon block in Bolangir district.

According to reports, more than 50 villagers complained of diarrhoea and vomiting and were admitted to the Bhima Bhoi Medical College & Hospital in Bolangir on Thursday.

Reportedly, few villagers complained of diarrhoea and vomiting just a day after the Nukhai festival. However, gradually one member of each family in the village complained of nausea.

Though the exact reason behind the spread of diarrhoea and vomiting in the area is yet to be ascertained, it is suspected that contaminated water owing to the occurrence of a flash flood in the district a few days ago might have triggered the outbreak.

Meanwhile, locals have alleged that neither team of doctors not a single official of the district administration have reached the hospital to take stock of the situation.