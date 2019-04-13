Diamonds worth rupees lakh seized at Soro rly station, 2 held

Balasore: Railway Protection Force (RPF) here intercepted a consignment of diamonds with the arrest of two persons at Soro Railway station in Balasore district on Saturday.

The arrested have been identified as Charan Mohanty and Babula Rana.

Acting on a tip-off about the consignment, the Railway police managed to zero in on the suspects at the Soro railway station and conducted a raid. During the search, the RPF personnel recovered diamonds from their possession.

Reportedly, the persons were illegally transporting the diamonds to the neighbouring state West Bengal, sources said.

The police have seized the diamonds and arrested the accused persons under relevant Sections of the IPC. Further probe into the matter is underway.