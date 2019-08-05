DIAL initiates expansion of IGI Airport to make it future-ready

Bhubaneswar/New Delhi: The GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Ltd has initiated its process for capacity expansion of the airport to make it future-ready.

In the last decade, the Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) and passenger numbers have seen a massive surge exceeding projections.

The Phase 3A expansion works, being carried out as per the Master Plan 2016, would enable IGI Airport to handle the expected increase in air traffic. These works, upon completion, would not only increase the passenger handling capacity of Delhi Airport to 100 MPPA in next three years but also enhance the airside capacity to handle 140 MPPA.

The objectives of Phase 3A are to enhance capacity for growth in a timely manner, meet optimal service level requirements and introduce new and improved processes and technologies to maximize efficiency, enhance passenger experience and invigorate the ambience of the terminals.

Commenting on Phase 3A works, I Prabhakara Rao, Deputy Managing Director, GMR Group, said, “Keeping in view the unprecedented growth in the number of people travelling by air over the last few years, expansion of Delhi Airport has become the need of the hour to make it future-ready with enhanced passenger experience. The mega expansion of Delhi Airport would not only help the existing airlines to enhance their services but also create adequate room for new airlines to initiate their services. With this expansion, Delhi Airport will once again set a new standard for the airport experience. Our vision is to be at the forefront of creating world-class facilities and value-added amenities for our customers and making it one of the best airports across the world. As we rigorously build for the next three years, our focus on efficient operations and superior customer service would remain unwavering.”

The new T1 Apron, apart from having an increased number of stands, would be equipped with latest technological upgrades including Visual Docking Guidance System, Fuel Hydrant System, Ground Power Units, Pre-conditioned Air, etc. The Arrival and Departure terminals would be integrated under a single roof to form the new integrated Terminal 1. It would come with associated enhancements in Baggage Handling and Security Screening systems. The total area of Terminal 1 will increase from the present 64,140 sqm to 192,985 sqm and capacity would go up from 20 MPPA to 40 MPPA.

The first of its kind dual elevated Cross Taxiways on the Eastern side of the airport would be built to connect the Northern airfield with the Southern airfield to improve airfield efficiency which would help in reducing the taxiing time of aircraft. A fourth runway parallel to runway 11/29 on the Southern side with a length of 4,400 m would be constructed to increase the Air Traffic Movements (ATMs).

]The International transfer area of Terminal 3 is set to significantly increase. Also, a 7th check-in island is being added in T3 with associated Baggage Handling Systems and 2 Arrival Carousels. The IT systems of the entire Baggage Handling System of T3 are being upgraded. With all these enhancements, the passenger throughput of T3 would go up from 34 MPPA to 45 MPPA.