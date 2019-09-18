Dia Mirza to attend UN Climate Summit in New York

Mumbai: Actress Dia Mirza will be one of the members from India to attend the UN Climate Action Summit to be held in New York on September 23.

Dia, who is also the United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, will play a key role in the conference this year.

Apart from being a speaker at the Climate Action Summit, Dia will also spend time with the Secretary-General of the UN to highlight issues in India and possible solutions to them.

Dia, who advocates Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), will also interact with the Queen of Belgium, young leaders like Greta Thunberg, and global decision-makers.

“The Climate Action Summit hopes to ignite immediate action on the goals set for 2030. With the superiors of global organisations and political leaders under one roof, this summit could be the much-needed turning point we need,” Dia said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be present at the summit and is expected to make some major announcements.

The Climate Change Summit will be held in New York from September 21-23.