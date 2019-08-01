Dia Mirza announces separation from husband Sahil Sangha on Insta

Mumbai: Bollywood’s one of the most elegant and beautiful actor, Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha have decided to get separated from each other.

The Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein actress today took to her Instagram and made the announcement.

Dia in her post wrote: “After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate.”

The post further read, “We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect. While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other.

“We thank our family and our friends for all their love and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time.” Dia emphasised that neither she nor Sahil will comment on the matter any further.

Filmmaker Sahil Sangha and the actress were dating each other since 2009 and got hitched in 2014.