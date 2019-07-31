Dhoni to start his guard duty in J&K

New Delhi: Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will start his patrol duty in Jammu and Kashmir from today.

To discharge his responsibilities as an honorary colonel in the army, the wicketkeeper-batsman will be taking on the duties of patrolling, guard and post duty and would be staying with troops.

He will also do a 15-day stint with the Victor Force engaged in counter-insurgency operations against militants fighting Indian rule in the country’s only Muslim-majority region of Kashmir.

Dhoni has trained as a paratrooper and jumped from aircraft, an army official said, adding, this stint in Kashmir is part of his training.

Dhoni, who turned 38 this month, captained the side to the World Twenty20 title in 2007 and their second 50-over World Cup title in 2011 at home. Widely considered the best finisher’ in contemporary cricket, he is a veteran of 350 one-dayers.

Dhoni had earlier trained with the elite Para regiment of the force in Agra in 2015. He also completed parachute jumps after the course 4 years ago.

Notably, Dhoni is not a part of the squad for India’s tour of West Indies, starting August 3, because he expressed his unavailability for the limited-overs series as he is all set to take a two-month sabbatical from the game to serve his paramilitary regiment.