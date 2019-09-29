Dhoni spotted playing billiards at JSCA stadium in Ranchi

Ranchi: India skipper MS Dhoni who has taken a break from the game for quite some time, has been spotted recently enjoying a game of billiards at the JSCA International Stadium Complex at his hometown in Ranchi.

Dhoni was seen in a jolly mood and having a great time at the indoor campus. Dhoni also met the JSCA pitch curator and Kunal Sarangi, a member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Dhoni had last played for India on July 10 when the Men in Blue lost to New Zealand in the semifinal of the ODI World Cup in England. His break would effectively be nearly six months long.