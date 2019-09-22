Dhoni extends break from cricket, unavailable till November

Mumbai: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who took a break from cricket to serve in the Army after India’s ouster from the 2019 World Cup, has extended his break and hence, will not be available for selection until November this year.

According to the Mumbai Mirror, the extension of the break means that he will miss out on the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the home T20I series against Bangladesh as well.

This also means is that the earliest he can now make a comeback to the Indian side will be when West Indies come visiting for a T20I series in December.

Recently, rumours about Dhoni announcing his retirement were doing the rounds after captain Virat Kohli tweeted a pic of him and Dhoni during a match with the caption: “A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test.”

Notably, Dhoni had last played for India on July 10 when the Men in Blue lost to New Zealand in the semifinal of the ODI World Cup in England. His break would effectively be nearly six months long.