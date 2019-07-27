Dhinchak Pooja irritates netizens by releasing Naach Ke Pagal

By pragativadinewsservice
Dhinchak Pooja
23

Mumbai: Dhinchak Pooja, who became an internet sensation overnight for weird reasons, has released yet another song titled as Naach Ke Pagal that has left netizens irritated.

The music video along with the sound is termed as the epitome of disaster as the video is horrible on the aspects of production quality, sound, lyrics and the off-tune music.

Though her viral songs are traumatizing she goes on releasing them with utmost confidence.

From ‘Dilon Ka Shooter‘, ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’, ‘Afreen Fatima Bewafa Hai,‘ we all somehow end up hearing all of Dhinchak Pooja’s songs.

