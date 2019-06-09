Dhenkanal wall collapse: Naveen announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for kin of four deceased

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expressed deep grief over the death of four persons after wall of a rice mill collapsed on them near Alasua market in Dhenkanal district today.

The Chief Minister conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased from the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF).

Patnaik also announced that the state government will bear all the medical expenses of those injured in the mishap.

According to reports, the wall of an abandoned rice mill near the busy Alasua market suddenly caved in while scores of vehicles were parked on the spot.

While four persons were declared dead” by doctors, all the injured persons were immediately admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital.