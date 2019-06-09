Dhenkanal wall collapse: Admin to serve notices to parties concerned

HeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Dhenkanal wall collapse
20

Dhenkanal: The Dhenkanal district administration has conveyed deepest condolences to the families of four people killed in today’s wall collapse incident at Alasua weekly market.

Reportedly, the district Collector reached the DHH and interacted with the family members of the victims. He also sanctioned Rs 25,000 as immediate assistance to the family of the deceased.

“Three critically injured persons have been shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for further treatment and they will be closely monitored. One other minor injury has been treated and relieved from DHH,” Dhenkanal collector Nikhil Pawan Kalyan informed.

Further informing about the future course of action, Kalyan said: “Regarding the private wall, its condition and lease aspects, notices will be served to all parties and action as deemed necessary will be taken, and all substandard walls will be demolished”.

Also Read: Rice mill wall collapses in Dhenkanal; 4 killed, several hurt

