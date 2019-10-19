Dhenkanal Man Urges Naveen to rename State Forest Department as”Jeevan Vibhag”

Bhubaneswar: To imbibe the important role that wildlife plays in the lives of human beings, a man from Dhenkanal district has embarked on the mission to travel across India to sensitise the people.

Dilip Sahu, who hails from Haladigundi village under Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district and runs his business at Pallahara, a subdivision in Angul district, has also written to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik about the same.

Dilip started his journey from Kamakhyanagar in a designed auto-rickshaw with an elephant-shaped balloon. He has also donned the attire of a bear.

Besides, warning the populace of the country about the value of forests and wildlife, Dilip urged the CM to rename Forest Department as “Jeevan Vibhag”(Life Department). He also urged the government to protect the wild animals and eradicate pollution that causes various other environmental issues.

In the letter, Dilip stated that as per his belief, if the department’s name will be changed, the populace will consider the forest as their life and will take a step back before destroying their own life.