Dhenkanal Collectorate ransacked by lawyers

Dhenkanal: The Dhenkanal Collectorate was reportedly ransacked by the lawyers after the district Collector allegedly misbehaved with some advocates today afternoon.

According to sources, some agitating lawyers manhandled the Additional Collector and also vandalised flower pots, nameplates, furniture and window panes of the office.

The lawyers alleged that the District Magistrate had badly treated some advocate by making them wait for a long time outside his chamber in connection with a land acquisition case.

The lawyers have staged a dharna in the office premises protesting over the incident, sources said. Reportedly, policemen have been deployed to avoid any untoward incident, sources added.

A meeting was held with the agitating lawyers and the district administration this evening. However, the meeting remained inconclusive.

The district lawyers’ association has demanded an unconditional apology from the District Collector for his misbehaviour and threatened to cease work.