Dharmendra Pradhan urges FM Arun Jaitley for special scheme to revive hotel industry in Puri

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged the Finance Minister for a special scheme with beneficial interest rates to help revive the hotel industry in Puri and productive sectors affected by Cyclone Fani.

In a letter addressed to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Pradhan wrote: “Extensive damage has been caused to the economy of Puri district. Tourism, which is the mainstay of the district, has completely collapsed. Presently, the hotel infrastructure is in dire need of financial hand holding. It is imperative that the hospitality industry is revived so as to restore the livelihood of people and benefit tourists/ pilgrims. Similarly, extensive damage has also occurred in other cyclone-affected districts”.

In this regard, the Union Minister also suggested the following measures:

To create a special scheme with beneficial interest rates for helping the hotel industry rebuild the damaged infrastructure in the cyclone-affected districts;

For other loanees, it will be helpful to re-structure the existing loan component. Productive sectors like poultry, fishing, agriculture and animal husbandry have also been badly damaged and will require adequate financial support at benevolent rates for revival in cyclone-affected districts.

It is also important to expeditiously settle the insurance claims of the claimants in all the cyclone-affected districts, whose property has been extensively damaged, to provide a fillip for reviving the economy.

“I take this opportunity to request you to kindly instruct banks and insurance companies to undertake measures, as outlined hereinabove. Implementing the above suggestions will go a long way in the economic revival of the cyclone-affected districts of Odisha,” Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 300 hotels have been damaged in Puri and over 100 hotels damaged in Bhubaneswar due to cyclone Fani. The damages in the hotels at the state capital and the Pilgrim town has also hit the hospitality sector.