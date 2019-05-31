Dharmendra Pradhan, Pratap Sarangi In Modi 2.0 Team; Odisha CM congratulates both

Bhubaneswar: Two senior BJP leaders from Odisha, Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi took oath as Cabinet Minister and Minister of State (MoS), respectively in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Ministry.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to the Twitter and congratulated both Pradhan and Sarangi.

Congratulate @dpradhanbjp ji and @pcsarangi ji on being sworn in as Union ministers. Wish you success in living upto the aspirations of every single Indian and presenting the voice of #Odisha at Center. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) May 31, 2019



Pradhan, a member of the Rajya Sabha representing Madhya Pradesh, held the Petroleum and Natural Gas, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister in Modi’s first Government.

Sarangi is a first time MP. He defeated outgoing BJD MP and industrialist Rabindra Kumar Jena and Nabajyoti Patnaik of Congress.

Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for second consecutive term by the President of India after BJP’s landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Odisha had two Cabinet Ministers in the last Narendra Modi Ministry, Jual Oram and Dharmendra Pradhan. However, the number increased to eight this election.

Besides Sarangi, former Union Minister Jual Oram, Suresh Pujari, former bureaucrat Aparajita Sarangi, Basanta Panda, Suresh Pujari, Sangita Singh Deo and Nitish Gang Deb are the BJP winners in the State.