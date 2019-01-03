Dharmasala IIC attacked by warrantee

Jajpur: The inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Dharmasala Police station in Jajpur district was injured after being allegedly attacked by a warrantee during a bid to arrest him.

The IIC, identified as Umakant Nayak, had gone to Barabati village in Jajpur district to arrest Netrananda Mallick (65).

According to sources, a warrant was issued to Nayak to arrest Mallick. Following this, he had gone to Barabati village in the morning. On seeing the police team, Mallick attacked the inspector with an iron rod.

Despite suffering injuries, Nayak chased him and managed to nab him. Later, he was admitted to Dharmasala community health centre (CHC).