Dharakote RI, peon held for taking bribe

State at LargeCrime
By pragativadinewsservice
Dharakote RI held
13

Ganjam: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday caught two government employees red-handed while accepting a bribe for producing land mutation report.

The accused employees, identified as Simanchal Padhi, Revenue Inspector (RI) of Dharakote Tehsil and peon Santosh Gouda, were arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by one Dasia Das of Bariguda village.

Related Posts

Heavy downpour cripples normal life, several villages…

Elderly man’s body carried on bicycle for cremation in…

Minor Boy Dies Of Snakebite In Angul

According to the complaint, the accused officer had demanded Rs 1500 from Dasia for the report of mutation of land. Following this, Dasia lodged a complaint against the accused officer with the anti-corruption wing.

Based on the plaint, the sleuths on Wednesday laid a trap and arrested the accused officer and a peon while accepting the gratification.

A case has been registered against the accused officers under relevant Sections of the IPC, added sources.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Heavy downpour cripples normal life, several villages…

Elderly man’s body carried on bicycle for cremation in…

Minor Boy Dies Of Snakebite In Angul

1 of 2,169