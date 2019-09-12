Dharakote RI, peon held for taking bribe

Ganjam: Vigilance sleuths on Thursday caught two government employees red-handed while accepting a bribe for producing land mutation report.

The accused employees, identified as Simanchal Padhi, Revenue Inspector (RI) of Dharakote Tehsil and peon Santosh Gouda, were arrested on the basis of the complaint lodged by one Dasia Das of Bariguda village.

According to the complaint, the accused officer had demanded Rs 1500 from Dasia for the report of mutation of land. Following this, Dasia lodged a complaint against the accused officer with the anti-corruption wing.

Based on the plaint, the sleuths on Wednesday laid a trap and arrested the accused officer and a peon while accepting the gratification.

A case has been registered against the accused officers under relevant Sections of the IPC, added sources.