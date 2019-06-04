Dhanush’s first Hollywood film ‘The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir’ trailer out

Mumbai: The trailer of Dhanush’s first Hollywood flick The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir has been released on Tuesday.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is releasing in India, US, Canada, UK, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Nepal on June 21, confirmed film critic Taran Adarsh on his Twitter handle.

Dhanush’s first international film… Trailer of #TheExtraordinaryJourneyOfTheFakir… Directed by Ken Scott… 21 June 2019 release… #TEJOTFTrailer: https://t.co/rz15RVtqkP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2019



Based on an eponymous book by Romain Puertolas, the film is directed by Ken Scott.

The Tamil version of Dhanush’s film will be released as Pakkiri. The film is produced by Saurabh Gupta, Gulzar Singh Chahal, and Aditi Anand among others, read a statement.

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir is based on the book of the same name penned down by Romain Puértolas. It tells the tale of an Indian street magician’s journey to Paris. Dhanush’s character finds himself hopping on a crazy journey. As he travels from India to France, UK, Spain, Italy, and Libya, what was supposed to be a simple journey to Paris turns into a veritable odyssey.

The comedy-adventure film was premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in 2018. Its poster was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival a year ago.