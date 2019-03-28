DGP RP Sharma Reviews Poll Preparedness In Western Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Director General of Police (DGP) Dr Rajendra Prasad Sharma today visited Sambalpur district and reviewed poll preparedness in western Odisha for ensuing elections.

DGP Sharma took stock of the security arrangements for smooth conduct of the upcoming elections at a review meeting held at the office of the Revenue Divisional Commissioner (Northern Division) here.

Superintendents of Police (SPs) of five districts under northern range, Director (Intelligence) Sunil Roy, ADG (Operations) RP Koche, ADG (Law & Order), CRPF IG and other senior officials were present.

The top police officials discussed the prevailing law and order situation and chalked out strategies to prevent any unruly situation during the polls. Accordingly, it has been decided to deploy additional CRPF jawans in Maoist-infested areas to curb menace by the red rebels.

This apart, the DGP also advised the police officials to keep a strict vigil on the sale of liquor, violent activities and illegal financial transactions.

Notably, the Sambalpur Parliamentary constituency will go to polls in the third phase along with Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, and Bhubaneswar on April 23.