DGP reviews preparedness for second phase poll in Odisha

Cuttack: Director General of Police (DGP) BK Sharma on Friday asked the superintendents of police (SPs) to make adequate preparations for the second phase elections in Odisha.

Sharma today reviewed the second phase poll preparedness with Range IGPs, DIGPs and SPs through video conferencing from the state police headquarters in Cuttack.

The DGP interacted with the SPs of Nayagarh, Rourkela, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Berhampur, Boudh, Ganjam and Kandhamal which will go to poll on April 18. In the second phase of polling, people of five Lok Sabha segments and 35 Assembly seats will cast their votes.

During the meeting, the DGP emphasized on the free, fair, transparent, impartial and incident-free election in the districts, enforcement of model code of conduct, strict adherence to the guidelines for Police arrangement and security arrangements including the visit of VIPs and VVIPs.

The DGP also reviewed the result of enforcement drive taken up by different Districts. Earlier targets were fixed for the SPs on bounding down of persons u/s 110 CrPc, seizure of illegal arms, seizure of illicit liquor and execution of NBWs.

He also asked the SPs of these districts to operate integrated Control Rooms in their respective District Headquarters involving officers of CAPF, Revenue Administration and District Police etc. SPs have been instructed to personally present in the Control Room during pooling.