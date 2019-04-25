DGP reviews preparedness for phase-IV polls in Odisha

Cuttack: Director General of Police (DGP) RP Sharma on Thursday reviewed the preparedness for fourth and final phase polls to be held in Odisha on April 29.

People of six Lok Sabha segments and 42 assembly seats will exercise their franchise in the fourth phase of polling.

Sharma interacted with DCP Cuttack and SPs of Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Puri who will face the poll on April 29.

Since all these nine districts are politically very sensitive, the DGP asked the SPs to be extra vigil and leave no stones unturned for a free, fair, transparent and incident-free election.

He also asked the SPs to take care of the security of the contesting candidates. All the contesting candidates of three major political parties shall be provided with PSO, he said.

In the meeting, the DGP also reviewed the results of the enforcement drive taken by different districts.

He also reiterated the SPs to operate the Integrated Control Rooms in their District headquarters involving officers from CAPF, Revenue department and District Police.