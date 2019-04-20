DGP reviews preparedness for phase-III polls

Cuttack: DGP (in-charge), BK Sharma, today reviewed the preparedness for the third phase of polling with Police Commissioner of twin cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, Range IGPs / DIGPs, DCPs and SPs of 12 districts through video conferencing from the State Police Headquarters, Cuttack.

The DGP interacted with the DCPs of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar and SPs of Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Dhenkanal, Angul, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh and Nayagarh which will face the poll on April 23.

In the meeting, DGP called upon the SPs and DCPs to be impartial and to be extra vigil during the election. He emphasised on a free, fair, transparent and incident free election in the above districts, enforcement of Model Code of Conduct, strict adherence to the guidelines of ECI and security arrangements including visits of VIPs and VVIPs.

In the meeting, DGP also reviewed the results of the enforcement drive taken by different districts. Earlier, targets were fixed for the SPs and DCPs on bounding down of persons u/s 110 CrPC, seizure of illegal arms, seizure of illicit liquor and execution of NBWs.

DGP also instructed the SPs to prepare a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) deployment plan. Sharma asked the concerned SPs not to use CAPF in places other than area domination work in the Maoist dominated pockets, booths and mobile parties.