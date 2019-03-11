DGP holds meeting over security arrangements during election campaign

Cuttack: In order to provide full proof security during the election, a high-level meeting on Monday was held to discuss the security arrangements during the visits of political leaders to various areas.

DGP RP Sharma held the meeting with CP, Range IGPs, DIGPs, DCPs and District SPs through video conferencing. The DGP said that there should be effective and unobtrusive security arrangement.

Similarly, Senior IB and SPG officials who attended the attended the programme, apprised the officers in the field through power point presentation about the possibilities of multi-faceted security threats to the VVIPs, including Mp and Union Ministers during the election campaign.

The experts who came from IB and NSG suggested several precautionary and preparatory measures during the visit of VVIPs and other dignitaries

There should be different types of security arrangement for different categories of dignitaries. The security arrangement for Prime Minister should be done as prescribed in the Blue Book. The District SPs should have close coordination with the officers of SPG during the visit of PM. The SPs should also liaison with the local organizers during public meetings or road shows. Selection of meeting venue needs to be done keeping the security angles in view. Adequate steps should be taken for effective crowd control. Parking place should be selected at a safe distance from the meeting place. There should be an adequate light arrangement in the dais as well as a meeting place. A limited number of people should be allowed on the dais during VVIP programme. Steps should be taken to avoid fire hazards and other man-made accidents during public meetings. Fire fighting equipment shall be kept in readiness.

12. There shall be adequate checking and frisking of people during the public meeting.

13. Special security arrangement shall be done during VVIPs road shows.

14. Sniffer dog, explosive detector, CCTV and other electronic gadgets shall be used to strengthen the security.

15. Preparation and safety of helipads to be seen.

16. Radio Communication and navigation equipments must be used by the crew members of helicopter carrying VVIPs.

17. There should be contingency planning for any untoward incident during election campaign.

18. Proper certification should be obtained from GED, Fire Service, PWD and other line departments who are involved in the preparation of stage, barricading and helipads.

19.The SOP for road shows of VVIPs to be strictly followed.

20. There should be adequate clearance all around the stage.

21. Adequate barricading to be done in the meeting place.

22. Duty passes to be issued to the officers on duty.