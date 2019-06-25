DGP chairs state-level security committee meeting for railways

Bhubaneswar: Director general of police (DGP) RP Sharma today chaired the first Quarterly Meeting of State Level Security Committee for Railways in his camp office at Bhubaneswar.

During the meeting, discussion was held regarding safety and security of railway passengers and properties, law and order situation, crime scenario, sabotage, disaster management, Left Wing Extremist Activities and other relevant issues relating to the security of railways.

Besides, discussion was held on the action taken of last SLSCR meeting. The WhatsApp group created by both the GRP districts including RPF is functioning well through sharing of intelligence on crime, criminals and other important issues relating to women and child.

The RPF personnel were requested for installing baggage scanners at important railway stations and more number of CCTVs covering all areas of a railway station. The RPF also intimated about their project work on installation of CCTVs in trains.

Due to the sincere efforts of both GRP and RPF, the free movement of transgender are somehow restricted in the railway stations and trains.

During this year seven Police Kiosks have been installed at Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Titilagarh and Rayagada Railway stations increasing the figure from four to 11 for helping the women, destitute children and specially-abled persons found in railway station premises.

Decision was taken that during any Bandh call given by the agitators, joint efforts to be taken by all the stakeholders to diffuse the situation well in advance.

Orientation training shall be given to both RPF and GRP personnel to deal with LWE activities. It was suggested that the GRP personnel should be trained for detection/diffusal of bombs.

Special squads are doing duties to prevent illegal transportation of Narcotic drugs and Psychotropic substances in running trains and railway station premises.

It was suggested by the DGP to make a team of both GRP and RPF to prevent drug trafficking in trains. IG RPF suggested to make a list of MO criminals, collect their photographs and keep them under surveillance by both the GRP and RPF railway authorities were requested to take steps for improvement of infrastructure facilities of GRP including construction and repair of the official and residential buildings.

Decision was taken to increase the cooperation between RPF and GRP by holding monthly meetings at the level of SRP and DSC RPF where day to day bottlenecks faced during the work can be sorted out.

It was also decided to involve the staff of GRP in training programs conducted by the RPF so as to make them up to date in the working of Railways and RPF.