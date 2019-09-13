DGP BK Sharma Reviews implementation of state govt’s “Mo Sarkar” initiative

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police has taken a number of steps for effective implementation of “Mo Sarkar” initiative of the State Government which is scheduled to be launched on October 2nd, 2019.

A State Level Workshop was organised at Police Commissionerate, Bhubaneswar which was attended by over 350 police officers including Master Trainers from all the districts. Training was imparted on soft skills and on functioning of Call Centre. Similar trainings were also organised at the district level in 1st week of September, 2019.

As per reports, a well-organised system has been developed for recording feedback from citizens who come to Police Station for various official work. A State Level Call Centre has been established at S.C.R.B, Bhubaneswar which is a nodal agency for implementing “Mo Sarkar” initiative. Similarly, District Call Centers have also been established in all the districts which function under the direct supervision of district Superintendents of Police. State-level Call Centre and District Call Centers have started functioning w.e.f 4.9.2019. Call Centre Dashboard generates a list of cases including FIRs, Petitions, and Services randomly on which feedback are taken from the complainant or petitioner. Collection of feedback is audio recorded.

Appropriate targeted corrective/ disciplinary action is being taken for improving the functioning of police at the Police Station level.

In the above backdrop, DGP BK Sharma today interacted with Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, all Range IGP/DIGP, District Superintendents of Police and DCsP and reviewed the functioning of Call Centres in the districts.

The Odisha DGP impressed upon SsP and Range IsGP & DIsGP to analyse feedbacks on a daily basis and take targeted corrective and/or disciplinary action. Sharma stated that a system of rewards and punishment shall be in place for encouraging and motivating the police personnel in achieving the aims & objectives of “Mo Sarkar” initiative of the Government. Police personnel who perform well in terms of manners, etiquettes, behavior, and response to citizens are being suitably rewarded.

Senior Officers of State Police including ADGP Railways, Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack and Director SCRB attend the video conferencing.