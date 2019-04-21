Police DG R.P Sharma resumes office

Cuttack: Police DG R. P Sharma toady resumed duty after returning from leave. He was on leave following the death of his wife on April 7. The Election Commission of India had later approved the appointment of Fire Services, Home Guards and Civil Defence DG Bijay Kumar Sharma as the new DGP In-charge of Odisha.

Police sources said that R.P Sharma took a stock of the police preparedness for the third and fourth phase of polls scheduled to take place on April 23 and 29 respectively. The state so far has witnessed large scale violence during election process.

A woman polling supervisor was allegedly gunned down by suspected Maoists in Kandhamal district on April 17. The deceased identified as Sanjukta Diggal was a Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS) and was on election duty. Besides at least two persons so far have been killed in poll related violence in the state.