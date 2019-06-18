Devotees throng Alarnath Temple as Anasara ritual begins

Puri: Thousands of devotees today thronged the Alarnath Temple near Brahmagiri in Puri district as the Holy Trinity of Lord Jagannath temple went into ‘Anasara’ after they fall sick.

During this period, devotees seek blessings of the deities at Alarnath Temple, a 13th-century shrine.

As per the traditions and rituals, the deities at Puri Jagannath Temple – Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra fell sick and got into the ‘anasara ghara’ after the Snana Jatra that was held yesterday on the auspicious occasion of Deva Snana Purnima.

Devotees, who wish to have a darshan of the deities, will have to head towards Alarnath Temple as it is believed that Lord Jagannath manifests in the form of Lord Alarnath for 15 days following Deva Snana Purnima.

Adequate arrangements have been made at Alarnath to ensure smooth darshan of the deities during the 15-day period.

After spending 15 days in the secret abode and undergoing herbal treatment, the deities give darshan to the devotees a day before the annual Rath Yatra.

Notably, the ‘Chaturdha Murti’ (quaternity) lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra along with lord Sudarshan were bathed with 108 pitchers of aromatic water at the Snana Mandap in Srimandir yesterday during Snana Yatra. The deities later donned Hati Besha and gave darshan to devotees in ‘Sahana Mela’ (free public darshan) as a part of the ritual.