Devotee abducted from Nemala Mutt, police begins probe

Nischintakoili: A devotee was allegedly abducted by unknown persons from Nemala Mutt under Nemala PS limits in Cuttack district today.

The victim has been identified as Suvendhu Mohanty of Bhubaneswar. He had come to the Mahapurush Achyutananda Mutt along with his wife and two children this morning to offer prayer.

While the puja rituals were underway, 3 to 4 persons, claiming to be police officers, called up Suvendhu and took him away with them on a Mahindra Scorpio car. When Suvendhu’s wife and children asked the men about their identities, they showed them Id cards and claimed that they are police officers, sources said.

It is suspected that Suvendu has been kidnapped by some miscreants as the local police station has no prior information about the movement of any other police personnel.

Suvendu’s wife has reportedly lodged a complaint with Nemala Police Station in this regard. Based on the complaint, police have started a probe into the allegation.