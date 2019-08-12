Development of North East Region is priority of Govt, says Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said that the Government has given a lot of importance to the development and progress of the North Eastern Region (NER).

He was addressing as the Chief Guest at the “North East Youth and Students Peace Assembly” organised on the occasion of the United Nations International Youth Day, here today.

The function was organized by the Youth and Students for Peace-India, an initiative of the Universal Peace Federation (UPF), and the North East MPs’ Forum.

Jitendra Singh said that the focus has been on bringing the rest of India closer to Northeast, as compared to the earlier focus of brining only North East India closer to the mainstream. This has helped in the integration and development of this region, he said.

He said that the DoNER Ministry has taken various initiatives for the security of the students of NER who are studying in Delhi and other parts of the country. The Minister said that a hostel for the North Eastern girl students of Bangalore University was inaugurated by the Prime Minister recently.

He also said that the work for building a hostel for North East students in JNU has started. Another hostel in Rohini is also coming up for the students studying in institutions affiliated to Delhi University.

The DoNER Minister said that more than 70% of the population in India is below the age of 40 years. They have tremendous power and capacity that needs to be channelized, he added. This huge youth power has proved to be a decisive power, he added.

He said that due to technology, now the prospects for the youth have changed and now youth from all backgrounds are making it to the prestigious exams. He encouraged the youth to utilise the untapped potential of the northeast by having the benefit of Venture funds for start-ups in the NE region. The North East has become a favourite destination for all, he added. He said that NE has the unexplored potential for tourism, handlooms, and other areas, which the youth should explore.

The DoNER Minister said when Government gives impetus to the Act East policy, it will be the northeast region that will be benefited, due to its proximity to these neighbouring countries. This will not only enrich NE but will also enrich whole India, he said.

Dr Jitendra Singh added that there is much more to learn from Northeast youth and they are leading in all spheres of life. Earlier the connectivity used to be a barrier for development, but now Government’s focus on rail, road and air connectivity has led to the physical proximity, which has in return broken the psychological barriers.

The Minister said that Prime Minister has encouraged to give special focus to the North East region. During the first term of the Government, the Prime Minister has paid more than 30 visits to the NE region, the Minister added.