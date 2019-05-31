Development of MSMEs to be Top Priority, says Minister

Bhubaneswar: Development of MSMEs in Odisha will be the ‘top priority’ of the government, said MSME, Industries and Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra.

The Minister visited the department and took a detailed briefing on various policies, programmes and schemes of government for development of MSMEs. He added that all the officials and banks should work in cohesion with a view to assist the MSMEs to help them grow and create employment for the youth of the state.

During the review of activities, he remarked that all the ‘Priorities’ listed in the Election Manifesto, already adopted by the Council of Ministers, would be accorded top importance in implementation. Accordingly, expeditious steps may be taken for setting up of a separate Food Processing Directorate and State Food Parks to provide dedicated focus and infrastructure support to the food processing sector.

He added that for promoting entrepreneurship amongst youth, Entrepreneurship Development Programmes should be conducted in every block and ULBs with the help of DICs, IED, OSFC and other agencies. A suitable self-employment scheme may also be worked out to help the youth to help them to promote their own micro enterprises.

While noting the excellent progress made by the Startup Odisha in terms of registration of 423 Startups, 12 Incubators and 12 Nodal Agencies, he observed that the department should work for setting up of Startup Development Cells in the major districts. Also, steps should be taken for setting up of an Innovation /Startup Park in the capital on the pattern of T-Hub in Hyderabad or Makers’ Village in Kerala. He called upon the officials, PSUs and other entities under MSME Department to work in tandem for the maximum welfare of MSMEs in the state.