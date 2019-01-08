Despite nationwide strike, students appear for Odisha JEE Main-2019

Bhubaneswar: Despite the two-day nationwide general strike called by central trade unions (CTUs), thousands of students appeared for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main-2019 on Tuesday.

Around 39,000 students of Odisha appeared the examination at nine centres in the state.

The all-India entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission in the engineering streams began at 273 centres across the country, in which over 9 lakh students are participating.

In view of the two-day bandh, the students had reached near to their respective centres on Monday night.

While the Paper-II of the JEE Main is being conducted on Tuesday, the Paper-I will be held from January 9 to 12.

The test for these two papers is scheduled to be held in two sittings. While the first sitting is held from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, the second sitting will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The NTA is will hold the JEE Main twice this year from January 8 to 12 in the first attempt and April 8 to 12 in the second attempt.