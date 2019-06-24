Designers’ Garment Cell inaugurated at Boyanika

Bhubaneswar: Designers’ Garment Cell, an exclusive store for display of garments prepared by professional designers was inaugurated at Boyanika Bhawan here on Monday.

The exclusive store covering 2000 sq.ft. area in the first floor of Boyan Bhawan was inaugurated by state Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts minister Padmini Dian in the evening.

The garments displayed in the store were prepared by NIFT Professional Designers passed out from different centres of NIFT across India, who have their own boutique and design house or associated with design houses for development of fashionable fabric designs.

The Designers’ Garments developed out of Odisha Handwoven covering gents garments like shins, jackets, coats, Punjabis and ladies garments like kurti, jacket, lehenga, frock and chudidar are displayed in the store.

Five NIFT designers, Manas Ranjan Dash, Binoy Kumar Munda, Akanshya Sarkar, Swikruti Pradhan and Delight Shoppers Pvt. Ltd–have tied up with Boyanika for the project.

Besides, the exclusive products of two National Awardees–Prahallad Meher of Sonepur and Sasmita Meher of Baragarh–have been displayed in the ‘Designers’ Garment Cell” for sale. More awardees will be invited to participate in this cell keeping in view the demand of customers, sources said.